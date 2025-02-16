Born from the raw energy of Detroit’s East Side, Fly Shifter represents hustle, ambition, and the unyielding drive to rise above. Founded by rapper and entrepreneur Lou Gram, a.k.a. Big Shifter, this brand is a testament to the grind—it’s about making moves, breaking barriers, and staying unapologetically authentic. Just like shifting gears in a classic Detroit muscle car, Fly Shifter is all about powering up and moving forward, no matter the road. Rooted in the culture of innovators, hustlers, and creators, Fly Shifter is more than a cannabis dispensary—it’s a lifestyle for those who don’t wait for doors to open; they kick them down. Our products are crafted for shifters only: the GOATs, the grinders, the ones who always stay fly.