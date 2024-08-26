JARS Cannabis - Monroe
Logo for JARS Cannabis - Monroe
dispensary
Recreational

JARS Cannabis - Monroe

Leafly List Winner
Monroe, MI
369.1 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
1381 products | Last updated:

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

Shop all weed deals

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

JARS Cannabis - Monroe

JARS Cannabis is a medical and recreational dispensary in Monroe providing the highest quality of cannabis products, with the widest variety of options, at prices people can afford. Offering around 2,500 products from 100+ cannabis brands of various categories and price points, JARS sells a range of products from flowers and prerolls to chocolate, cookies, candy, and gummy edibles, as well as concentrate extracts such as wax, shatter, RSO, diamonds, and moonrocks. Comprised of knowledgeable experts, our highly motivated staff is dedicated to ensuring that the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is easy and accessible. Stop by JARS Cannabis dispensary in Monroe for the best cannabis deals, products, and customer service.

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 233
15519 S Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI
Send a message
Call (734) 636-1420
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalArab/Middle Eastern owned

leafly list awards

  • 2024 Leafly List Winner

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

Photos of JARS Cannabis - Monroe

Promotions at JARS Cannabis - Monroe

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from JARS Cannabis - Monroe

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

44 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - Monroe

4.5
Quality
4.4
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.