WHITE RASPBERRY - .5G 40's PREROLL MULTI PACK

by STIIIZY
About this product

STIIIZY 40’s Mini Blunts Multipack is filled with premium grown STIIIZY cannabis and packed in individual glass vials to maintain freshness and potency. Each 40’s Mini Blunt is rolled with 100% tobacco free, kief dusted hemp wraps which packs a flavorful and potent punch with every exhale, and the tightly secured custom glass tips have been perfected to provide an amazing and consistent burn every time. The STIIIZY 40’s Mini Blunts Multipack is reinventing your high experience by being one of the first to introduce 40% THC and total cannabinoids potency with special live resin infusion.

WHITE RASPBERRY

TASTE: Berry, Fruity, Herbal

FEELING: Relaxing, Sleep, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: Savor the sweet, fruity goodness in White Raspberry as you cool off and relax for the evening.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
