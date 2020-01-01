 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Still Smoking Vapor & Smoke Shop

Still Smoking Vapor & Smoke Shop is Las Vegas’ Premier Vapor & Smoke Shop. Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip (2605 S. Decatur Blvd. #107 Las Vegas, NV 89102). Still Smoking Vapor & Smoke Shop has over 40 flavors of E-Liquids to try in store. Carrying all your vaping and smoking needs including Mods, Tanks, Batteries, Chargers, Herbal Vaporizers, Concentrate Vaporizers, Hookahs/Shisha, Water Pipes, Hand Pipes, Bubblers, Recyclers, Titanium/Quartz/Ceramic/Electronic Nails, Zippo lighters, Detox kits, scales, Cigarillos, hand-blown glass, CBD Oil, Torches, Grinders, Kratom, blunt wraps and many other Smoking and Vaping Accessories. We carry Major brands including RAW, Zob, ROOR, Hippy Trips, G Pen, Magnum Detox, Skilletools, Jerome Baker Designs and many more.