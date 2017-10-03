Ghost Train - Mini Pre-roll Tin

Discover the exceptional experience of STNR Creations’ S’Mighties Pre-Rolls. Each pack contains seven hand crafted pre-rolls, infused with a blend of Live Resin, THC-P, HHC, and Delta 8. Our strains, including Maui Wowie, Ghost Train, Kosher Tangie, Pink Bubba, Platinum OG, and Wedding Cake, offer a rich flavor profile.

S’Mighties are not just any pre-rolls; they’re a testament to quality and innovation. The inclusion of Live Resin ensures a full-bodied flavor, while THC-P and HHC contribute to a potent, yet balanced experience. Delta 8 adds a unique twist, making each puff smooth and enjoyable.

About this strain

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more.

An Exceptional Selection Of High-Quality Cannabinoid Products
STNR offers the best in high-quality cannabinoid products for customers across the United States. We are a leading website for all you Delta 8, THC-P, and Exotic Blends of Delta 8 vapes.
In addition to our exceptional line of cannabinoid products, we have our own Kratom Gummies, Accessories, Apparel, and Educational Resources to assist anyone in finding the right cannabinoid products for their wellness goals.

Delta 8 Products
We are the place to shop online for 2g disposable Delta 8 THC vape pens and Delta 8 vape carts. Shop our selection of Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Delta 8 cartridges and disposables with confidence knowing that you are purchasing the best products on the market.

STNR also has our own line of Delta 8 gummies in wonderful fruit flavors. These are vegan and gluten free, and they are a favorite for customers across the country. For other options, try our Delta 8 shots and our classic Delta 8 pre-rolls (also known as caviar cones). Our pre-rolls are chief coated to perfection for your enjoyment!

Our Exotic Blends offers exceptional taste and vaping experience. These are 2.5gram disposables that come in our “Stoners Blend” formulation, providing a hard-hitting Delta 8 formula that provides fast effects.

Other Options
In addition to our Delta 8 products, we also offer Delta 9 Gummies and many other high-quality cannabinoid products. We are on the cutting edge of the market with our products that feature THC-P. As new cannabinoids become available, we continue to add to our inventory and provide our customers with new solutions and options with some of the strongest blends you can find.

Reach out to the team at STNR if you have any questions about our Delta 8, THC-P, or Exotic Blends. We are also accepting Delta 8 wholesale applications, just fill out the online form or contact us at 321-323-0531 for more information.

