Single

Flavor Profile:

Trainwreck

Trainwreck is a cultivar with mysterious origins, most particularly about the meaning behind its name. Legend has it Trainwreck was so named because the original cut grew on a hill the same summer there was a train crash in the Humboldt region. Other sources claim the strain was named for the immediate slam of mental invigoration it had on users, which hit the mind like a runaway train.

Terpene Profile:

Hybrid

Specifications



0.5 Ω Coil

2ml Capacity

800mah Battery

Rechargeable

Ingredients



Hemp-derived Δ8 THC Distillate

Natural Terpenes

Trainwreck 2 Gram Disposable



Hybrid strains, which are often called cultivars or chemovars, often have interesting and somewhat hidden origins. Our Trainwreck 2-gram disposable falls into that category, with an unusual name linked to a couple of different possible origins.



This is a hybrid that tends to favor a Sativa, offering a hard-hitting boost of mental focus and energy that some believe led to the name Trainwreck. Others believe that the name comes from a trainwreck that caused two brothers in California to harvest their crop early to avoid detection. They had created a cross between Thai Sativa, Mexican Sativa, and Afghani Indica and did not want to lose the result.



STNR offers a 100% hemp-derived Delta 8 THC version of this well-known hybrid. It is an ideal option for use in the morning and throughout the day, helping to boost focus and mental clarity while also helping to reduce stress and uplift your mood.

Our 2 Gram Disposables



Sleek and streamlined, our Trainwreck 2-gram disposable single is the perfect option for a discreet and compact vaping option. Our vapes include a 2 ml fill of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC as well as natural terpenes for a great flavor profile.



These vapes also come with a sub ohm coil and long-lasting battery They are ready to use right out of the packaging, so they are a great grab-and-go vaping option.

To find out more about our selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC products, drop us a message or call the team at 321-323-0531.

