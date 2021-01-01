Loading…
Logo for the brand Stone Road

Stone Road

Sour Raspberry Sativa Single Joint

About this product

The Sour Raspberry Single Features 1 (.50g) Full-Flower Pre Rolled Joint. All Stone Road joints are rolled with only pure flower, harvested by farmers devoted to strictly organic practices. All joints are hand-rolled in all-natural unbleached plant cellulose paper manufactured in France. All joints are proudly saliva free and instead are sealed using an organic gum from the Acacia tree.
