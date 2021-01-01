About this product

The Standard Pack Features 12 (.50g) Full-Flower Pre Rolled Joints. All Stone Road joints are rolled with only pure flower, harvested by farmers devoted to strictly organic practices. All joints are hand-rolled in all-natural unbleached plant cellulose paper manufactured in France. All joints are proudly saliva free and instead are sealed using an organic gum from the Acacia tree. The Plus Pack comes in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid Varieties.