Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stone Road

Stone Road

Stone Road Standard Pack

About this product

The Standard Pack Features 4 (.75g) Full-Flower Pre Rolled Joints. All Stone Road joints are rolled with only pure flower, harvested by farmers devoted to strictly organic practices. All joints are hand-rolled in all-natural unbleached plant cellulose paper manufactured in France. All joints are proudly saliva free and instead are sealed using an organic gum from the Acacia tree. The Standard Pack comes in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid Varieties.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!