PICCOLO Concentrate Vape Pen | AMETHYST - PURPLE
About this product
Battery Compatible With Most Cartridges
*** The right clouds at the right price ***
Piccolo is a stylish concentrate pen-shaped vaporizer focused on making vape a complete sensory experience. Dive into the best sky of clouds and flavour your shatter, wax, dab, and more can create.
A+ Rating → Amazing clouds | Affordable | Attractive
PICCOLO'S KEY FEATURES
- Easy-to-use Chamber
- Heating ceramic platform
- Intuitive mouthpiece
- Signature StoneSmiths’ Magnetic cap
- 3 heating temperature setting
- 1000mAh battery
- Battery indicator
WHAT'S IN THE BOX
- 1x Piccolo concentrate vape pen
- 1x Double-headed pokey tool
- 1x USB charging cable
- 1x User manual
INTUITIVE MOUTHPIECE
Wedge shaped mouth piece designed to intuitively be placed against the vaper's lower lip that triggers a natural column of air inside the chamber. And Piccolo’s unique magnetic cap enhances the user experience while preventing the mess of sticky threaded caps.
HEATING CERAMIC PLATFORM
Easy-to-use chamber designed to produce high density vapour and almost remove the cleaning process.
HEATING FEATURES
Powered by a 1000mAh battery, Piccolo offers 3 heating temperature settings and a battery indicator to alert you when to get your charger.
About this brand
By StoneSmiths' ------SAVE 10% with the promote code LEAFLY
Innovative | Pioneers | Best of | Canadian
We are a proudly Canadian manufacturer focus on producing the best concentrate vaporizers. Pioneers in the Canadian emerging community of vape enthusiasts we create the world’s most flavour truthful and best handheld cannabis vaporizers.
WHY
Because we care about revealing the true flavour of this sacred 🌿 plant.
Creating the best vape pen for dabs didn’t happen overnight. It started with a deep passion for #cannabis, 7 years of experience in the industry, and a lot of hard work to bring the finest, most flavour-oriented, and thoughtfully crafted portable dab pen to your hands.
HOW WE GOT HERE.
In 2013, after finishing his studies in London, our founder Vince embarked on an unscripted adventure inspired by his profound belief in the power of #cannabis and the emerging e-cigarettes trend. This led him to be a pioneer in the Canadian emerging community of vape enthusiasts and to create the world’s most flavour truthful (patent pendant), best handheld cannabis vaporizer.
TRANSFORMING #CANNABISCOMMUNITY
Each StoneSmiths product is crafted with the outmost precision and care by our passionate team of designers and engineers. All of them, masters of #cannabis and devoted supporters of hemp's contributions to humankind.
As active members of the #cannabiscommunity, we believe it’s one of the earth’s most valuable resources and we want to make sure its benefits and healing properties reach the most vulnerable. This principle inspired us to team up with an Tokeativity, an organization supporting women worldwide. Year after year we are committed to uphold the Global Feminist Community for Active Cannabis Culture that believes in cannabis normalization, equity and empowerment of a modern consumption culture.
