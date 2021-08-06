Stori offers a purpose-built cannabis storage that brings safety, function, and design to your everyday habits. It's time to celebrate cannabis the same way you celebrate your favorite wine, whiskey, or tea collection, on display and with style. Full Stori is a complete set including 1 Case, 6 Pods, and 6 Tubes.



✅ Store over 1.5 ounces and all of your accessories in one place!

✅ All units are child-resistant.

✅ The Case's lid is also your new rolling tray.

✅ The Pods and Tubes are made from aluminum and are airtight and odor proof.

✅ Each Pod holds 7 grams of cannabis or edibles, and have a humidity pack holder in their lid.

✅ The Tubes are perfect for pre-rolls and capsules, and have a pre-roll holder in their lid.



🌿📲 Stori also comes with Stori App, a free web application that helps you discover products, track your inventory, and get access to regional contests and offers from brands and retailers.



🏆 Stori has won Gold for its product design at the 2021 International Muse Awards.

🏆 Stori App has won a Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021.