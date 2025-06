As a pioneer in the industry and leading manufacturer of certified premium vaporizers, STORZ & BICKEL stands for groundbreaking innovations and unparalleled quality, Made in Germany. STORZ & BICKEL has been setting standards in efficiency and reliability for more than 24 years. The company’s vaporizers impress with high precision and excellent performance. STORZ & BICKEL’s iconic VOLCANO has immersed into many homes around the world, remaining the connoisseurs’ choice ever since. A certified quality management system for medical products and the patented heating technology have earned the trust of medical experts and consumers alike. With maximum know-how and experience, STORZ & BICKEL drives the continuous development of groundbreaking innovations in vaporization technology.

