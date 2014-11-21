Loading…
Logo for the brand Strainly

Strainly

Starfighter seeds

HybridTHC 18%CBD

Starfighter seeds
35 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
