Strainly
Symbiotic Genetics - Mimosa seeds
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Symbiotic Genetics - Mimosa seeds
Other Symbiotic's beans available
Some collectors' must have and generally pretty hard to find genetics available on www.strainly.io
Other Symbiotic's beans available
Some collectors' must have and generally pretty hard to find genetics available on www.strainly.io
Mimosa effects
Reported by real people like you
627 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!