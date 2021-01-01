Strainz
20:1 Restore Ratio Tincture 525mg
About this product
This ideal 20:1 tincture blend creates a restorative experience and contains high amounts of CBD (500mg) with a low amount of THC (25mg) to create a highly synergistic combination with little to no psychoactive effects. 29.5 ml bottle with dosing dropper contains 30 servings, each dropperful serving contains 16.7 mg CBD+0.83 mg THC Derived from premium grade strains using proprietary extraction and purification processes incorporates naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes and phytochemicals.
