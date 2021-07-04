About this strain
818 Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of 818 Headband - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
818 Headband effects
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.