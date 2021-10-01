Blue and Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and TKM10. Blue and Cream is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue and Cream effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue and Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and muscle spasms. Bred by Team Swamp Boys Seeds, Blue and Cream features flavors like vanilla, blue cheese, and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Blue and Cream typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue and Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







