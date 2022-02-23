About this strain
Cake and Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Cake and Chem. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Cake and Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.