Chaos Kush is a heavy indica-dominant weed strain bred by the award-winning Elemental Seeds and is a cross of Trueberry and Abba Zabba. Chaos Kush is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chaos Kush effects make them feel relaxed and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chaos Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and depression. The dominant terpene of this strain is Caryophyllene and features a fruity, piney aroma and a flavor profile that is earthy with a strong lemon tang. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chaos Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







