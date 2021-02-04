Chem DD, also known as "Chem DD F2," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Chemdawg. The effects of Chem DD are more calming than energizing. Consumers say this strain provides a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy, relaxed, and a little couch-locked. Chem DD is 20% THC, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain offers a unique buttery flavor profile backed up by earthy notes of blue cheese. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chem DD to relieve symptoms associated with PTSD. Limonene is believed to be the dominant terpene of this strain. According to growers, Chem DD has an average flowering time of 8-11 weeks.