Dog Patch is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Dog Patch. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.