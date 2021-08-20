Gummiez is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jet Fuel Gelato and Peach Ringz. Gummiez is 24.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gummiez effects include giggly, sleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gummiez when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Bred by Compound Genetics﻿﻿, Gummiez features flavors like coffee, chestnut and peach. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Gummiez typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gummiez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.