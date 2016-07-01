strane
Sunburn Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Sunburn effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
27% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!