About this strain
Krishna Kush by Colorado Seed Inc. is a Kush grower’s dream. This stout, purple plant produces dense colas rich with glittering trichomes. Combining elements of Lavender, Big Skunk Korean, Afghani, and Super Skunk against the in-house genetics of Gupta Kush, this strain creates a deeply sedative smoke that perfumes the air with pungent floral undertones.
Krishna Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
