We are a Seattle based cannabis processor dedicated to making tasteful and quality products. When you choose a STRYPS product we want you to not only enjoy yourself, but feel comfortable as well. Whether you are new to Cannabis or an expert we hope you'll choose "the one with the hash oil stripe".

This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Cannabis can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.