About this strain
A limited release cultivar from Ethos Genetics, Sour OG Cheese crosses a Jew’s Gold x Citral Skunk strain and Colin OG. Known for its chunky, colorful flowers, this strain produces a noticeable funk of cheese alongside a sour, musky, and floral aroma. Many may expect a light, euphoric body high.
Sour OG Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Muscle spasms
10% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!