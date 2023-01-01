About this product
Our experienced cultivation team hand picks the top strains from each harvest to make our 1 gram, slow burning, hemp wrap blunts. These premium pre-rolled blunts are expertly packed with precision ground, top-shelf nug, no trim, for an even burn and unparalleled smoke.
At the heart of this product lies our commitment to providing you with a superior smoking experience. We use only the highest quality cannabis flower, carefully selected for its potency and flavor profile. Our slow-burning hemp wrap ensures that you can savor every moment of your smoking session, without worrying about the blunt burning too quickly or unevenly.
Our pre-rolled blunt is perfect for those who want to enjoy the rich, full-bodied flavor of premium cannabis without the hassle of rolling it themselves. Each one is meticulously handcrafted to ensure consistency in size, shape, and quality.
Whether you're a seasoned smoker or new to the world of cannabis, our pre-rolled blunt offers an easy, convenient, and enjoyable way to indulge in your favorite herb.
Angry Apples: Sativa 26.67% THC
About this brand
Sublime Brands
Sublime Brands took root in the medical marijuana market in 2015. Since then, we've been committed to producing a variety of innovative, high-quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. We make a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including flower, edibles, topicals, and concentrates. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Sublime Brands products are available in Arizona, Oregon, and New Mexico
Take time to feel Sublime.
State License(s)
00000010ESIR42914838