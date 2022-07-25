Our experienced cultivation team hand picks the top strains from each harvest to make our 1 gram, slow burning, hemp wrap blunts. These premium pre-rolled blunts are expertly packed with precision ground, top-shelf nug, no trim, for an even burn and unparalleled smoke.



At the heart of this product lies our commitment to providing you with a superior smoking experience. We use only the highest quality cannabis flower, carefully selected for its potency and flavor profile. Our slow-burning hemp wrap ensures that you can savor every moment of your smoking session, without worrying about the blunt burning too quickly or unevenly.

Our pre-rolled blunt is perfect for those who want to enjoy the rich, full-bodied flavor of premium cannabis without the hassle of rolling it themselves. Each one is meticulously handcrafted to ensure consistency in size, shape, and quality.

Whether you're a seasoned smoker or new to the world of cannabis, our pre-rolled blunt offers an easy, convenient, and enjoyable way to indulge in your favorite herb.



First Class Funk: Indica 26.34% THC

