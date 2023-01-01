About this product
Get ready to rev up your cannabis experience with the Hot Rod - our 0.5g infused cannabis pre-rolled joint, infused with kief and distillate for an extra potent and flavorful experience.
Crafted using only the finest quality all-nug cannabis flowers, our GDP Hot Rod pre-rolled joint is infused with a premium blend of fresh kief and strain-specific cannabis terpene infused distillate, delivering a potent and flavorful hit every time. The combination of kief and distillate creates an intense and rich flavor profile that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning of cannabis connoisseurs.
With its compact size and convenient pre-rolled design, the Hot Rod is the perfect choice for on-the-go cannabis enthusiasts. Simply light it up and experience the rush of intense flavors and potent effects that only our Hot Rod can provide. So why settle for an average cannabis experience when you can rev things up with the Hot Rod?
Unwind with our classic GDP infused Hot Rod. Granddaddy Purple, also known as GDP, is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that is renowned for its relaxing and sedative effects. Granddaddy Purple is known for its calming and relaxing effects, making it a popular choice for those looking to unwind and de-stress.
About this brand
Sublime Brands
Sublime Brands took root in the medical marijuana market in 2015. Since then, we've been committed to producing a variety of innovative, high-quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. We make a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including flower, edibles, topicals, and concentrates. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Sublime Brands products are available in Arizona, Oregon, and New Mexico
Take time to feel Sublime.
State License(s)
