About this product
(Coming soon! All Flower Joints! Stay tuned!)
Sublime by definition: “majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example.” We are Sublime Brands, and we pride ourselves in producing elevated cannabis products. Sublime took root in Arizona’s medical marijuana market in 2015. We are committed to producing a variety of innovative, high quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Take time to feel Sublime.
About this strain
Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California.
Gelato #41 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
