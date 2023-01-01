Get ready to rev up your cannabis experience with the Hot Rod - our 0.5g infused cannabis pre-rolled joint, infused with kief, distillate, and terpenes for an extra potent and flavorful experience.

Crafted using only the finest quality all-nug cannabis flowers, our Purple Urkle Hot Rod pre-rolled joint is infused with a premium blend of fresh kief and strain-specific cannabis terpene infused distillate, delivering a potent and flavorful hit every time. The combination of kief and distillate creates an intense and rich flavor profile that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning of cannabis connoisseurs.

With its compact size and convenient pre-rolled design, the Hot Rod is the perfect choice for on-the-go cannabis enthusiasts. Simply light it up and experience the rush of intense flavors and potent effects that only our Hot Rod can provide.

Unwind and chill out with a Purple Urkle Hot Rod. Purple Urkle is a well-known indica-dominant cannabis strain that is known for its strong grape-like aroma, and relaxing effects. It is believed to be a descendant of the Mendocino Purps strain and is highly sought after for its potent and sedative effects.



