Taste Full Spectrum Cannabinoids and feel the full body experience with Sublime Brands' new RSO infused gummy candies. Made with all-natural flavors and colors, these gummies are made with high terpene, full-spectrum cannabis oil, so you'll taste the THC.



We are Sublime Brands, and we pride ourselves in producing elevated cannabis products. We are committed to producing a variety of innovative, high quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. Take time to feel Sublime.