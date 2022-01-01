About this product
Taste Full Spectrum Cannabinoids and feel the full body experience with Sublime Brands' new RSO infused gummy candies. Made with all-natural flavors and colors, these gummies are made with high terpene, full-spectrum cannabis oil, so you'll taste the THC.
We are Sublime Brands, and we pride ourselves in producing elevated cannabis products. We are committed to producing a variety of innovative, high quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. Take time to feel Sublime.
Sublime Brands took root in the medical marijuana market in 2015. Since then, we've been committed to producing a variety of innovative, high-quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. We make a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including flower, edibles, topicals, and concentrates. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Sublime Brands products are available in Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, and South Dakota.
Take time to feel Sublime.
