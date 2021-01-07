About this product
About this strain
Sherblato effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
