Did you know that your vagina has cannabinoid receptors, just like your brain? Crazy, right?! When Stoney Yoni is applied topically, you can expect blood flow to increase to the area which can create a warming, swelling sensation. Your body may react to the cannabis oil by creating more of its own natural lubricant. Enjoy the heightened sensation of Stoney Yoni solo, or with a partner. Cannabis extract may also have healing properties that can benefit your vagina. Stoney Yoni is made from pure, distilled cannabis oil and organic coconut oil. Both may have rejuvenating and restorative effects. Stoney Yoni is meant for topical use only; it is not a lubricant, and is not compatible with latex condoms. Each bottle is infused with 160mg THC.



We are Sublime Brands, and we pride ourselves in producing elevated cannabis products. We are committed to producing a variety of innovative, high quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. Take time to feel Sublime.