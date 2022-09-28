About this product
Feel Sublime has reimagined our cultivation’s flower program from white labeled bulk to boutique packaged goods ready to appeal to a recreational market.
Our team hand picks the top strains from each harvest to make our 1 gram, slow burning, hemp wrap blunts with full flower, no trim.
Strawberries & Bananas - 27.07% THC
Classification: Sativa
Flavors: strawberry, tree fruit, sweet
Effect: relaxed, happy
Smell: sweet, strawberry
Linage: Banana Kush x Bubble Gum
About this brand
Sublime Brands
Sublime Brands took root in the medical marijuana market in 2015. Since then, we've been committed to producing a variety of innovative, high-quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. We make a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including flower, edibles, topicals, and concentrates. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Sublime Brands products are available in Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, and South Dakota.
Take time to feel Sublime.
