Our aromatic blend combines the soothing properties of chamomile, catnip, and peppermint into a calming bedtime elixir. Valerian is a traditional remedy for insomnia and other sleep problems, chamomile has relaxing properties, and peppermint also aids in healthy digestion. A perfect way to slow down when life gets too hectic. Caffeine free.



FLAVOR:

Dreamtime PM™ with Valerian



THC CONTENT:

40mg



SERVING SIZE:

1 Tea Pouch (1.9g)



SERVINGS PER:

1

