40mg THC



With its bright ruby color and vibrant tropical flavor, our magical infusion will wash over you like a warm breeze on an island beach at sunset. Enlivened with a slightly sweet splash of mango and strawberry, our herbal Hibiscus Berry blend combines the soothing properties of chamomile, a dash of vitamin C, rose hips, and hibiscus to help regulate the digestive system. Perfect served hot in the evening—or iced all day long. Caffeine-free.



FLAVOR:

Hibiscus Berry



THC CONTENT:

40mg



SERVING SIZE:

1 Tea Pouch (1.9g)



SERVINGS PER:

1

