About this product

Don’t let the name scare you! The only herbicidal warfare Agent Orange will wage is between the excellence of this strain’s flavors and uplifting effects. A well-balanced hybrid that combines the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus fruit will entice you immediately, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make this bud stand out in a sea of green. The effects are uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.