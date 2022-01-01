About this product
THC-V has been shown to help sustain blood sugar levels to give you natural, readily available energy throughout your day while combating hunger. Combined with a micro amount of THC to assist with vasodilation, Control adds a baseline of functional THC/THC-V to a productive day. Each tablet contains 2.5mg of THCV and 2.5mg of THC, and there are 30 tablets in each package.
About this brand
We developed SUM, Superior Uptake Method, as a better way to consume cannabinoids. Traditional methods end up being metabolized into a mere fraction of their original form and amount. SUM is a highly bioavailable, water-soluble tablet that dissolves under your tongue delivering more cannabinoids to the bloodstream — without pools of oil or sugar.