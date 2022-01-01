About this product
In small amounts, THC has vasodilation and excitatory effects, producing an invigorating feeling that motivates both mental and physical activity. With the only cannabinoid used being THC, in microdose quantities, our Energy formulation is perfect for consumers looking for that extra push throughout the day. Each tablet contains 2.5mg of THC, and there are 30 tablets in each package.
We developed SUM, Superior Uptake Method, as a better way to consume cannabinoids. Traditional methods end up being metabolized into a mere fraction of their original form and amount. SUM is a highly bioavailable, water-soluble tablet that dissolves under your tongue delivering more cannabinoids to the bloodstream — without pools of oil or sugar.