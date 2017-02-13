Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Chiesel Live Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

by Summit
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Chiesel
Chiesel

Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.

Chiesel effects

Reported by real people like you
185 people told us about effects:
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!