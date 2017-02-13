About this strain
Chiesel
Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.
Chiesel effects
185 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
