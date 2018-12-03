Bred by Ethos, Colin OG S1 (also known as "Colin OG") is a cross of Grateful Dawg x The White x (Sour Diesel x Flo). It produces large spongy flowers that take on a dark hue, letting the trichomes stand out. A pungent diesel smell mixes with floral and citrus notes, creating a unique flavor profile. With strong parent genetics, Colin OG S1 offers a potent high that will brighten your day at the risk of forgetting what was on your to-do list.