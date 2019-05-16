About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups.
Mandarin Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
