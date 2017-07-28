About this strain
Purple Swish is an intensely fruity indica strain. It’s a cross of Purple Urkle and Rare Dankness #1, and expresses dark buds with deep purple hues. This strain’s deep relaxation is coupled with giggly euphoria that will glue you to the couch with a smile on your face. The grower recommends utilizing Purple Swish for migraines, ADD/ADHD, and stress. Purple Swish also has a snappy 50 to 60 day flowering time.
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
