About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.
Rainmaker effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
