Sirius Black by the Oregon Breeders Group is a deep purple indica strain with a rich terpene profile. Exhibiting a strong flavor and aroma of sweet grapes, Sirius Black’s palate is tart but smooth on the exhale. Anticipate pleasant, uplifting euphoria coupled with heady creativity. This strain is excellent in social settings and can be utilized throughout day despite its indica dominance.
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
