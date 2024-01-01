We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Summit Psychoactives (Hemp Derived THC Edibles)
Summit brings you the ultimate in relaxation and tranquility
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Delta-8 THC
Delta 8 gummies, vapes, & flower
1 products
Delta-8 THC edibles
Summit Delta 8 THC Gummy - 25mg, 30ct
by Summit Psychoactives (Hemp Derived THC Edibles)
Home
Brands
Summit Psychoactives (Hemp Derived THC Edibles)
Catalog
Delta-8-thc