About this product
A cannabis-only tincture featuring organically grown whole cannabis flower extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years - then expertly infused into medium chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil. Non-alcoholic!
This potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture contains organically grown whole indica cannabis flower from Sunna Ra Acres in Shady Cove, Oregon.
Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil infused with whole cannabis flower oil, and d-limonene.
Usually contains approximately 500mg of THC. Potency varies by batch. Test Results available by request.
Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)
Mythology: The Egyptian God, Ra, was the original Sun God. He was known as the giver of life!
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
