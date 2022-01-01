About this product
Formulated with regenerative emollient oils like olive and jojoba oil to deeply moisturize and help repair the skin and herbs such as Calendula, Lavender, and Chamomile Flowers. Intense soothing properties make this salve ideal for sensitive skin.*
Ingredients: Cannabis oil, coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, beeswax, vitamin E oil, calendula, lavender, chamomile.
Formulated for 400 mg THC. Potency varies by batch. Test Results available upon request.
Net Wt. 3.5 oz (98g)
For external use only.
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
